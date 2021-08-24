DSAM Partners (London) Ltd Buys Stem Inc, NCR Corp, Stellantis NV, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: STEM, NCR, STLA, PTON, INTU, AEVA, AMZN, AON, CCIV, XPO, DMYI, YNDX, CVE, OVV, NEXI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stem Inc, NCR Corp, Stellantis NV, Peloton Interactive Inc, Intuit Inc, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Micron Technology Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DSAM Partners (London) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, DSAM Partners (London) Ltd owns 46 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,252,000 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,121 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 2,504,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.08% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 230,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,115 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 881,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 654,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 1,277,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $549.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.557600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,092,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 335,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.