DSAM Partners (London) Ltd Buys Stem Inc, NCR Corp, Stellantis NV, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: STEM, NCR, STLA, PTON, INTU, AEVA, AMZN, AON, CCIV, XPO, DMYI, YNDX, CVE, OVV, NEXI,
- Added Positions: OXY, MSFT, CARR, EXPE, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: GFL, MU, AR, CSTM, VNT, DCRB, SNPR, MLM, VMC, ALLO, EXP, SUM, EPAM, AONE, MELI,
- Sold Out: ON, DMYQ.U, ACEV, BOAC.U, FTCH, RH, STPK, KRON, HRTX, RBA, ALUS, JD,
These are the top 5 holdings of DSAM Partners (London) Ltd
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,252,000 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,121 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 2,504,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.08%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 230,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,115 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 881,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 654,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 1,277,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $549.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.557600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,092,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 335,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC.U)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.6.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.Sold Out: RH (RH)
DSAM Partners (London) Ltd sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of DSAM Partners (London) Ltd.
1. DSAM Partners (London) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. DSAM Partners (London) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DSAM Partners (London) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DSAM Partners (London) Ltd keeps buying
