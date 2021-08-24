Logo
Zimmer Partners, LP Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Ventas Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Americold Realty Trust, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Zimmer Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Ventas Inc, Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Americold Realty Trust, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Edison International, Duke Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zimmer Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Zimmer Partners, LP owns 172 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zimmer Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zimmer+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zimmer Partners, LP
  1. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 46,314,313 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  2. Edison International (EIX) - 4,500,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.52%
  3. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 5,525,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.99%
  4. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 1,327,300 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  5. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 5,083,049 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 5,083,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 3,437,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $289.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,327,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,392,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Zimmer Partners, LP initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,358,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 3172.33%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,272,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 148.86%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,737,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 248.63%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 9,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 306.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,450,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Cousins Properties Inc by 173.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Zimmer Partners, LP added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Zimmer Partners, LP sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zimmer Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Zimmer Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zimmer Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zimmer Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zimmer Partners, LP keeps buying
