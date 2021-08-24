Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Janus International Group, Janus International Group, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus International Group, Janus International Group, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Welbilt Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Twilio Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ratan Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Ratan Capital Management LP owns 158 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ratan Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ratan+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 2,351,425 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,711 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - 4,216,429 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 776.95% Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) - 3,003,844 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) - 3,003,844 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 3,003,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 878,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $284.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 257,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 776.95%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 4,216,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 447.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 385,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,423,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 164.44%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 113,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 67,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05.