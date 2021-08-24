Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Janus International Group, Janus International Group, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: JBI, JBI, WBT, SNOW, PAR, AAPL, XMTR, LMACA, DOCS, RBLX, MOTV, HCAR, NTLA, SCOA, HMCO, VTNR, JWSM, GMII, GSAH.U, RXRX, STPC, SOFI, SOFI, FINM, GLUE, VRTX, AAC, WOOF, AKYA, AAQC.U, OEPW, TZPS, NXU, SSAA, ROT, EJFA, GPAC, PIPP, GFX, FRW, CONX, APGB, CVRX, DHCA, MIT, KAII, DCRN, DHHCU, DMYQ.U,
- Added Positions: GSAH, HYFM, CLVT, EXPE, BA, MDB, MA, AMZN, CDAY, TEAM, TMUS, FB, CIR, SQ, COUP, GH,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, GPN, UBER, CHPM, NOW, NUAN, RNG, NSTB, RLAY, TT, BBIO, CTAS, IQV, KEYS,
- Sold Out: WPF, JIH, LMACU, USFD, MOTV.U, HCARU, SCOAU, HMCOU, JWSM.U, UAL, AACQ, SPFR.U, CERT, PDD, STPC.U, GMIIU, FINMU, AAC.U, AYX, THBR, SPFR, NXU.U, OEPWU, TZPSU, SSAAU, ROT.U, GPACU, GPACU, GFX.U, EJFAU, APGB.U, DHCAU, CONXU, KAIIU, MIT.U, OPEN, BTWN, KLAQU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ratan Capital Management LP
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 2,351,425 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,711 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.73%
- GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - 4,216,429 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 776.95%
- Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) - 3,003,844 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 3,003,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 3,003,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 878,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $284.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.916400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 257,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ratan Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 776.95%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 4,216,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 447.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 385,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,423,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 164.44%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 113,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Ratan Capital Management LP added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 67,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.Sold Out: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.Sold Out: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV.U)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Motive Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)
Ratan Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05.
