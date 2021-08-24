Logo
Incline Global Management LLC Buys PagSeguro Digital, Uber Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, Star Peak Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Incline Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PagSeguro Digital, Uber Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, sells ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, Star Peak Corp II, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Incline Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Incline Global Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Incline Global Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/incline+global+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Incline Global Management LLC
  1. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 884,523 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 517,153 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  3. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 792,187 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
  4. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 192,162 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.76%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 460,390 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.42%
New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 884,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 938,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 419,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 726,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 451,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $179.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 150,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 735.05%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 116,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 221,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 460,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 104,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $263.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 192,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNVU)

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: Star Peak Corp II (STPC.U)

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Incline Global Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Incline Global Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Incline Global Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Incline Global Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Incline Global Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider