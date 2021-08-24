Incline Global Management LLC Buys PagSeguro Digital, Uber Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, Star Peak Corp II

New Purchases: PAGS, UBER, SBUX, QSR, MNST, WEX, STNE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PagSeguro Digital, Uber Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, sells ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc IV, Star Peak Corp II, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Incline Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Incline Global Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 884,523 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 517,153 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 792,187 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 192,162 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.76% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 460,390 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.42%

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 884,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 938,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 419,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 726,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 451,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13. The stock is now traded at around $179.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 150,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 735.05%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 116,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $166.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 221,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 460,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 104,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $263.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 192,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Incline Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.41.