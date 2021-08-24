Light Street Capital Management, Llc Buys Elastic NV, Futu Holdings, AppLovin Corp, Sells , Broadcom Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

New Purchases: ESTC, FUTU, APP, CFLT, DOCS, GH, XPEV, NVTA, DDOG, SQ, TWCT, OKTA, BILI, HUBS, TWLO, FIVN, AMAT, DLO, LI, YTPG, TPGS, S, S, LZ, KPLT, SMAR, IQ, ASML, FNCH, DISH, EXAS, YMM, NET, DIDI,

ESTC, FUTU, APP, CFLT, DOCS, GH, XPEV, NVTA, DDOG, SQ, TWCT, OKTA, BILI, HUBS, TWLO, FIVN, AMAT, DLO, LI, YTPG, TPGS, S, S, LZ, KPLT, SMAR, IQ, ASML, FNCH, DISH, EXAS, YMM, NET, DIDI, Added Positions: ZM, ETSY, PTON, SE, MTCH, HOL, PINS, PACE, MSFT,

ZM, ETSY, PTON, SE, MTCH, HOL, PINS, PACE, MSFT, Reduced Positions: TLND, RUN, LYFT, CZR, NCR, NVDA, FB, CRM, UBER, DT, INTU, PYPL, PRPL, AMZN, NOW, GDRX, ACEL, GOOGL, LHAA,

TLND, RUN, LYFT, CZR, NCR, NVDA, FB, CRM, UBER, DT, INTU, PYPL, PRPL, AMZN, NOW, GDRX, ACEL, GOOGL, LHAA, Sold Out: AVGO, TWCTU, LYV, STM, NOVA, COUR, TSLA, APTV, NEBCU, EXPE, SFTW, BKNG, FSRV, OLO,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elastic NV, Futu Holdings, AppLovin Corp, Doximity Inc, Confluent Inc, sells , Broadcom Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Sunrun Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Light Street Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Light Street Capital Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 536,707 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 966,254 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.02% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 222,350 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 318.86% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 518,797 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 362,130 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.66%

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $158.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 518,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 387,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 884,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,135,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.773300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,394,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $109.645700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 511,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 318.86%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 222,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 133.66%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 362,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 966,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.38.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01.