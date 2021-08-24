Logo
Light Street Capital Management, Llc Buys Elastic NV, Futu Holdings, AppLovin Corp, Sells , Broadcom Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Light Street Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Elastic NV, Futu Holdings, AppLovin Corp, Doximity Inc, Confluent Inc, sells , Broadcom Inc, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Sunrun Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Light Street Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Light Street Capital Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/light+street+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 536,707 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
  2. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 966,254 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.02%
  3. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 222,350 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 318.86%
  4. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 518,797 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 362,130 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.66%
New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $103 and $148.94, with an estimated average price of $124.53. The stock is now traded at around $158.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 518,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 387,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 884,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,135,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.773300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,394,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $109.645700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 511,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 318.86%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 222,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 133.66%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 362,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 966,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Sold Out: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.38.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

Sold Out: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42.

Sold Out: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
