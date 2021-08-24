Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dollar General Corp

- New Purchases: GOOG, FB, TWLO, CPRT, AAPL, PTON, CANO, VMEO, HWM, ADI, SOFI, SOFI, NTRA, KPLT, S, S, RAAC, MRTX, AMAM, AGC, RACA, FTCV, BOLT, BOLT, TERN, MQ, INSM, OWL, HOL, FSRX, TPTX, MOLN, NHIC, VERV, NEXI, RACB, GRPH, FSII, CYT, MCW, GLUE, BNTC, NAUT, TBLA, ADAG, CLII, OMEG, EBAC, BLSA, DBTX, TMPM, EOCW.U, EUCR, FLAC, FHTX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, UNH, WPF, ABC, MA, OPEN, KURA, HRTX, PWR, DCPH, NVTA, UNP, AJAX, GFL, STRO, MREO, KDNY, KALV, GMTX, AGLE, XENE, EYPT, FULC, RXDX, RXDX, INZY, OTIC,
- Reduced Positions: FIVE, EL, NXPI, EXAS, IQV, PLAN, SANA, UBER, OTIS, KBR, TEL, RPRX, TPR, MDT, AGIO, RH, FBRX, GHVI, BLUE, CMRX,
- Sold Out: MCD, DIS, DG, NKE, SNAP, CTLT, PINS, SQ, GH, FTCH, JWS, BMBL, FSRV, LYFT, TTWO, MILE, FSRXU, EBACU, DSEY, HLXA, ARYA,
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 634,813 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,107 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.51%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 691,813 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 107,169 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 5,179,862 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2846.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 107,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 463,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 314,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 828,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 727,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 733,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3282.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 104,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $424.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 691,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp by 122.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,048,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,174,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,704,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,658,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.
