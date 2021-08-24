Logo
Suvretta Capital Management, Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Suvretta Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Twilio Inc, Copart Inc, Apple Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dollar General Corp, Five Below Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Suvretta Capital Management, Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/suvretta+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 634,813 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,107 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.51%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 691,813 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 107,169 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 5,179,862 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2846.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 107,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 463,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 314,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 828,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 727,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 733,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3282.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 104,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $424.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 691,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp by 122.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,048,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $118.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,174,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.769000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,704,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,658,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Suvretta Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
