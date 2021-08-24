High Falls Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Medica

- New Purchases: IXG, COMT, IYE, FCOR, CMBS, CVY, XLB, DBC, VMC, MRNA, SUB, INTU, AOA, QQQJ, VIG,
- Added Positions: EFV, IUSB, IGSB, IVV, GOVT, ESGU, ESGE, FALN, MUB, VLUE, JKH, AOR, EFG, CAT, LHX, SBUX, SHYG, IYW, QQQ, EMN, DGRO, INTC, IWM, MRK, HD, XLF, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, USMV, IHI, SPY, IXN, DVY, MBB, IJH, HYG, EFAV, IEFA, ACWV, PFF, SHY, AGG, TIP, IYR, IJR, MTUM, IEI, BRK.B, V, PID, FLOT, JNJ, XHB, SPLV, IYT, IUSG, FDL, VUG, PFE,
- Sold Out: VGT, PBW, LLY, LTPZ, SWKS, IEF, MTB,
These are the top 5 holdings of High Falls Advisors, Inc
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 414,653 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,546 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.29%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,140,674 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.45%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 533,301 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.89%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 477,960 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.95%
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 117,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 221,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 233,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 78,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)
High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.05 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 41,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 477,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 533,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 113.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 352,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 92,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,140,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 414,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $81.83.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.
