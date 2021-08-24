Logo
High Falls Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Medica

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company High Falls Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Falls Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, High Falls Advisors, Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of High Falls Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+falls+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of High Falls Advisors, Inc
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 414,653 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.30%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,546 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.29%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,140,674 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.45%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 533,301 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.89%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 477,960 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.95%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 117,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 221,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 233,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 78,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

High Falls Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.05 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 41,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 477,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 533,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 113.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 352,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 92,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 1,140,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

High Falls Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 414,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.31 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $81.83.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

High Falls Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of High Falls Advisors, Inc.

