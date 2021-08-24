Logo
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc Buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, UiPath Inc, sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Pluralsight Inc, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+equity+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 113,753,615 shares, 34.22% of the total portfolio.
  2. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 63,270,508 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%
  4. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 94,380,000 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 94,380,000 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 26,735,350 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53%
New Purchase: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.99%. The holding were 94,380,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 16,432,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,442,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,442,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,905,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 403,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 74.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 766,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $621.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 178,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,357,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $169.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
