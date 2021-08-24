Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc Buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IAS, KNBE, S, S, PATH, SMAR, MQ, TCVA, CDAY, ZNGA, PRO,

IAS, KNBE, S, S, PATH, SMAR, MQ, TCVA, CDAY, ZNGA, PRO, Added Positions: XM, DT, NOW, EB, FOUR, ZEN, FIVN, TWLO, FVRR, BILL, BTRS, ROKU,

XM, DT, NOW, EB, FOUR, ZEN, FIVN, TWLO, FVRR, BILL, BTRS, ROKU, Reduced Positions: JAMF, JAMF, PING, HUBS, UBER, AMZN, CRWD, WIX, SHOP, NET, TEAM,

JAMF, JAMF, PING, HUBS, UBER, AMZN, CRWD, WIX, SHOP, NET, TEAM, Sold Out: LSPD, RAMP, PS, NICE, MDLA, PINS, TTD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, KnowBe4 Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, UiPath Inc, sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Pluralsight Inc, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+equity+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 113,753,615 shares, 34.22% of the total portfolio. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 63,270,508 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14% Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 63,270,508 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14% Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 94,380,000 shares, 20.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) - 26,735,350 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53%

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.99%. The holding were 94,380,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 16,432,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,442,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,442,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,905,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 403,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 74.57%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 766,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 63.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $621.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 178,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,357,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $169.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68.

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.