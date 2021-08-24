Beaconlight Capital, Llc Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Albemarle Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Masonite International Corp, Icon PLC

- New Purchases: CFG, CVE, PLYA, FB, COMM, YELL, LEGO,
- Added Positions: BLDR, ALB, EXPE, KMX, ADS, CAE, OLN, SABR, DMRC, GM, JELD, LNG, CME,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, HAE, GRPN, ADNT, CSTM, ITGR, GPRE, CCK, ANGI, REZI, PLAY, FUN, MEG,
- Sold Out: DOOR, ICLR, AVYA, OLED,
These are the top 5 holdings of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 265,142 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 996,468 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.7%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 171,885 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,199 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 473,430 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 101,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 450,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 441,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 64,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 199,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 112.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 301,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 114.25%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $223.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 44,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 177.03%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 53,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 67.87%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 100,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CAE Inc (CAE)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in CAE Inc by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 212,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Masonite International Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55.
