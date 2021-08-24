Logo
Beaconlight Capital, Llc Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Albemarle Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Masonite International Corp, Icon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Beaconlight Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Albemarle Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Expedia Group Inc, CarMax Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Masonite International Corp, Icon PLC, Haemonetics Corp, Groupon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaconlight Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Beaconlight Capital, Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaconlight+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 265,142 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  2. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 996,468 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.7%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 171,885 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,199 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 473,430 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 101,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 450,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 441,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 64,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 199,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 112.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 301,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 114.25%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $223.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 44,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 177.03%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 53,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 67.87%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 100,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CAE Inc (CAE)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc added to a holding in CAE Inc by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 212,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Masonite International Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Beaconlight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEACONLIGHT CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider