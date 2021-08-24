Berylson Capital Partners, Llc Buys Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Sells NMI Holdings Inc, XP Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: FLT, Z, HLF, PDD, COIN, VMEO, MUDSU, MUDSU, PENN, TAL, PLBY, BKD, COUP, CVNA, MAPS, WISH, ESTC, CMLTU, RACA, LUXA, BLDE, LTCH, GMIIU, HSAQ, GCACU, BLCT,
- Added Positions: APPN, DADA,
- Reduced Positions: NMIH, SE, STNE, API, BIGC, ADPT, ASND, HIMS, NVTA, CDLX, XM, FSLY, GDS, CHWY, CTK, BILI,
- Sold Out: XP, WPF, BILL, CRWD, DGNR.U, SSPK, NET, RBLX, VGAC, PLYA, VSPR, STKL, ZUO, AGC,
For the details of BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berylson+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) - 984,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.11%
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 166,700 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
- Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 259,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 309,100 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
- CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $263.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 111,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 196,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $92.662100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 80,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 40,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 206,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Appian Corp (APPN)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Berylson Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BERYLSON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment