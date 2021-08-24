Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, General Electric Co, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: DIS, EDU, AAPL, GOOGL, FB, CTAQ, MOXC, COIN, GDS, ARVL, IWM, SHAC, NFLX, RBLX, ZNTE, QQQ, RKT, C, DKNG, OPEN, FSSI, ATIP, AMLP, LOTZ, ARRWU, TGT, BFLY, DNMR, TTCF, GMBT, AMD, PTRA, CAN, GOTU, SMH, GS, ARKF, BYND, LJAQ, SOLO, BBBY, SRAC, CHPT, CHPT, DCRC, VIEW, HCIC, WISH, JOFFU, PAYO, LFTR, CCV, EPHY, VYGG, MACC.U, AKIC, HUT, EBON, SOS, GSAT,
- Added Positions: TAL, DISCA, JD, SEAS, UBER, QS, ET, APO, SNAP, MARA, RBAC, X, PLTR, CCAC, YAC, TWTR, AI, IPOF, UWMC, UWMC, FUBO,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, WFC, PSTH, WMT, ARKK, GDX, TLT, GDXJ, ROT, CPUH.U, GM, KHC, SLV, CVII.U, AAC.U, CCVI.U, BA, ATMR.U, GSAH, PTON, MSFT, VXX, GNOG, SNPR, BIDU, VIAC, BABA, AMC, GLD, SKLZ, NIO, WARR.U, CLOV, XL, UNIT, TSPQ.U, WPF, RMGCU, AJAX, PSFE, ANZUU, PDAC, SESN, SV, BOAC,
- Sold Out: GE, TMUS, NOK, JPM, JEF, AACQ, FE, SNOW, VGAC, JWSM.U, LAZR, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, IGV, FAII, CRM, GME, CCX, TEAM, ROKU, FTIV, TDOC, XLF, SPCE, PFE, TSM, RICE, RICE, HYLN, GRSV, KAHC.U, DCRNU, HZAC, DM, FTOC, NDACU, TBA, LCY, SPFR, CRON, ATAC, SPGS.U,
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 125,107 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 396,904 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4167.78%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 72,387 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 137,226 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.24%
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 646,429 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.43%. The holding were 125,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.827900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 415,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.892400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQ)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 4167.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 396,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1489.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 117,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 115.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 53,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 200.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 44,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 137,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 250.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 53,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.
