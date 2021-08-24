Logo
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, General Electric Co, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wayne, PA, based Investment company Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Discovery Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, General Electric Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Wells Fargo, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+trading+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 125,107 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 396,904 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4167.78%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 72,387 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.9%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 137,226 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.24%
  5. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 646,429 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.43%. The holding were 125,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.827900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 415,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2827.892400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II (CTAQ)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 4167.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 396,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 1489.19%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 117,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 115.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 53,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 200.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 44,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 137,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 250.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 53,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.99.



