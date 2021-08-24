Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys Alkermes PLC, Vor Biopharma Inc, Sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

For the details of Sarissa Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarissa+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sarissa Capital Management LP
- Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 11,870,000 shares, 23.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.31%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 643,000 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 16,390,000 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio.
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 2,697,400 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio.
- (ALXN) - 650,440 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
Sarissa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 707,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
Sarissa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 11,870,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
