Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys Alkermes PLC, Vor Biopharma Inc, Sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alkermes PLC, Vor Biopharma Inc, sells BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarissa Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Sarissa Capital Management LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 11,870,000 shares, 23.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.31% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 643,000 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 16,390,000 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 2,697,400 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. (ALXN) - 650,440 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.

Sarissa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 707,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sarissa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 11,870,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.