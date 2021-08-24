Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Buys 1stdibs.com Inc, Sells Hello Group Inc, Groupon Inc

New Purchases: DIBS,

Sold Out: MOMO, GRPN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 1stdibs.com Inc, sells Hello Group Inc, Groupon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 10,000,000 shares, 59.15% of the total portfolio. Weibo Corp (WB) - 9,000,000 shares, 22.99% of the total portfolio. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 6,650,000 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) - 1,464,697 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position BEST Inc (BEST) - 10,000,000 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,464,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15.