Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Buys 1stdibs.com Inc, Sells Hello Group Inc, Groupon Inc

For the details of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alibaba+group+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 10,000,000 shares, 59.15% of the total portfolio.
- Weibo Corp (WB) - 9,000,000 shares, 22.99% of the total portfolio.
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 6,650,000 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio.
- 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) - 1,464,697 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BEST Inc (BEST) - 10,000,000 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,464,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Groupon Inc. The sale prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Also check out:
