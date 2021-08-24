Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp, Sells Arco Platform

For the details of SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/squadra+investments+-+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 143,039 shares, 53.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.59%
- XP Inc (XP) - 4,216,985 shares, 43.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.09%
- Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLATU) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 72,944 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.44%
Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 88.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.55%. The holding were 4,216,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1839.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.36%. The holding were 143,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.
