Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp, Sells Arco Platform

New Purchases: VLATU,

VLATU, Added Positions: XP, MELI,

XP, MELI, Reduced Positions: ARCE,

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp, sells Arco Platform during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q2, Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 143,039 shares, 53.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.59% XP Inc (XP) - 4,216,985 shares, 43.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.09% Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLATU) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 72,944 shares, 0.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.44%

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 88.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.55%. The holding were 4,216,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1839.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.36%. The holding were 143,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.