LMR Partners LLP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Discovery Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, , Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company LMR Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Discovery Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, , Baidu Inc, Blackstone Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LMR Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, LMR Partners LLP owns 1036 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LMR Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lmr+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LMR Partners LLP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,370,000 shares, 21.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 350,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 2,240,920 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88%
  4. (ALXN) - 524,772 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  5. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 873,999 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.89%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.52%. The holding were 2,370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.14 and $346.58, with an estimated average price of $339.54. The stock is now traded at around $354.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 798,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,217,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 633,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 891,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 509.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,652,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 311.57%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,320,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $105.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 873,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,240,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Linde PLC by 1747.46%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 94,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 289.66%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 119,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of LMR Partners LLP. Also check out:

