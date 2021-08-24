LMR Partners LLP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Discovery Inc, Sells CoreLogic Inc, , Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, DIA, NUAN, T, VER, AXP, JNPR, XEC, MTB, XBI, JLL, BK, CORE, LOW, WLTW, AZEK, MFA, SMAR, EWBC, RH, ARKK, ATVI, MA, WBT, PPD, BYTS, ILMN, WMT, TGT, TER, PRG, STL, TLND, RAMMU, ARTAU, ZM, CANO, BHC, OSTK, QCOM, TWNT, SRE, CROX, ALTU, AAQC, GLD, ANET, BILI, LESL, FRTA, S, S, SGH, MDB, NAAC, PLTK, MYTE, MRVL, LZ, LBRT, CNST, PRPC, PMGM, OGN, XLE, CFR, CRM, WBS, PRAH, PRPL, DIDI, FFIV, V, GMII, GIG, HIII, OTECU, RKTA, FA, SLV, MTCH, JBLU, MSI, WIT, TWNI, KNL, PFPT, SEDG, BILL, VCKA, MIT, TMAC, ITQ, CENH, CHAA, TWLV, ASZ, ACAH, PTOC, FVIV, IQV, SPWH, DNB, GCAC, KRNL, ATMR, BOAS, FORE, PDOT, AGGR, DTOC, MQ, SMIHU, GDX, IDXX, PTR, ALGT, USCR, EXPI, CND, NSTB, LWAC, GSAQ, CLAS, MON, VOSO, DHHC, SSAA, CSTA, JWSM, HHLA, SPAQ, SPAQ, TCAC, SCLE, GLBL, GLBL, LIII, AUS, TSPQ, DHCA, ISOS, PCOR, LFST, CFLT, YOU, CAJ, DAR, LAD, NUE, AA, OMP, ROT, CAHC, ASAX, CLRM, GHAC, RCLF, GSEV, FSNB, AVAH, NSTD, NSTC, HERA, AURC, FRW, DOCS, GRPH, ARKW, A, COG, CHDN, TM, WST, MRTX, FTNT, MPC, AXTA, NTRA, SITE, GCMG, DSAC, OTRA, CHFW, SHLS, CTAQ, DUNE, PPGH, EPWR, LMAO, ZWRK, GSQD, APGB, KAII, ANAC, VELO, MACQ, LOKM, ACQR, ESM, FZT, FLYW, PAY, PAY, FIGS, BSGAU, RONI.U, BHG, MCW, XMTR, EOCW.U, ANF, BYD, BRKS, CLB, DXCM, FCX, HFC, INTU, LPX, MTZ, SKM, SF, UNH, WMS, FRPT, BLD, RUN, SOGO, YETI, BEPC, KYMR, MNSO, CRHC, ZNTE, DWIN, CFIV, KWAC, JCIC, THMA, HCNEU, RMGC, ACII, KURI, SCOB, PFDR, KIII, ASPC, GIIX, FACT, FLME, FTEV, SNII, HYAC, HYAC, VPCC, VPCB, OMIC, MNDY, JANX, LYEL, VERV, IPSC, JUGGU, GLUE, INTA, IAS, ALB, ALGN, ATI, AMP, AJG, BLK, BA, COF, FL, INCY, ISRG, MTD, OGE, WRK, POOL, STX, SPG, THC, TXT, TSCO, RIG, UAL, WAT, RARE, CTLT, CZR, SYBX, CRSP, AGTI, ALUS, PIAI, EQD, NMMC, NGAC, ABNB, TMPM, CGNT, CGNT, CCV, GFX, CRU, AEAC, OEPW, SHAC, DNZ, BIOT, HCII, ITHX, EQHA, BLUA, SDAC, CPUH, NXU, COVA, PICC, XPDI, LGAC, CFVI, FACA, FSRX, GBRG, EJFA, HUGS, OHPA, DHBC, ARRW, WPCB, CLAA, FRON, LCAA, CFFE, PLMI, ATHN, ATVC, DAWN, ZETA, BARK, DIBS, TASK, BZ, CNVY, UPH, DNAY, CYT, ATIP, TKNO, CVRX, SRPT, ABMD, AYI, AMG, AN, CF, CNP, CINF, CMA, DXC, XRAY, IT, BPYU, HSIC, KSS, NDAQ, OXY, OKE, OI, REGN, RMD, SIG, SSRM, TEO, URI, UHS, URBN, VLO, ANTM, WCC, DFS, IOVA, DQ, MOS, PSX, ZTS, AAL, SYF, YUMC, FUSE, BTAQ, NSH, NSH, RAAC, SVOK, NRAC, DCRN, SLAC, TSIB, VENA, SLAM, COLI, SBEA, NDAC, RXRA, WPCA, FRXB, GTPB, GTPA, SPKB, OTLY, OPA, FTVIU, SVRA, ABEO, ALSK, MDRX, GNSS, BSX, DYAI, CASI, FLR, AAIC, GT, TT, IP, IVAC, LYTS, LJPC, LCI, EPM, PBI, PXLW, GALT, SRGA, RMTI, SEAC, ELOX, WNEB, MRKR, KRMD, PAYS, SNCR, ESXB, MNOV, III, DHX, AWK, OESX, BCLI, GORO, HROW, ASMB, ACRX, SREV, WMC, TYME, COTY, ASC, ADMA, GLYC, KIN, CNCE, AGTC, BRG, AGFS, AGRX, RESN, NERV, PIRS, SLNO, OSG, CALA, CRBP, EVFM, CWBR, CDTX, CHMA, SBBP, VYGR, WTRH, CKPT, ARD, OVID, CODX, OPTN, XFOR, VYNE, KLR, GNPX, UBX, XCUR, TCDA, AQST, CVET, SFTW, SCVX, NBA, SGAM, MRAC, BLUW, QFTA, AQNU,
- Added Positions: DISCK, KDP, MXIM, LSXMK, LIN, KSU, VRTX, LSXMA, TTM, WDC, BABA, HLF, IR, COHR, NTES, WOOF, SWKS, TAK, PSTH, DKS, IQ, CRUS, DECK, ALXN, EA, NSC, ZI, AJRD, INFO, MSGE, ASO, AEO, TWLO, NIO, QRVO, EAF, MGM, MU, WRI, XLNX, EEFT, SEAS, GPS, MAT, SOHU, BPY, FVRR, XOG, BIIB, ZION, ALDX, WORK, SV, NEBC, ENTG, ALK, EDU, PM, TFII, FIVN, FTCH, FVT, GPAC, EXPD, SLG, FANG, ATH, CARR, VTIQ, VTIQ, SCHW, EW, H, HCA, DOOO, CCAC, SOAC, TINV, LHC, AVY, IPG, ODFL, PNM, PII, WWE, CPRI, NWSA, HWM, JELD, SNDR, SWCH, ACMR, FOX, VIR, QELL, INNV, SLCR, MS, PWR, IZEA, AMR, LW, ARNC, DEH, STWO, MAAC, HIMS,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, LRCX, JD, TME, NFLX, CPRT, AMAT, BBL, SMFG, EL, NOK, SIVB, DELL, WFC, AMZN, FB, VIAC, BLDR, SNPS, UDR, FLEX, VIPS, JACK, VNT, VTRS, CGC, HHLA.U, CHNG, GM, FPAC, FPAC, PRPB, KLAC, SNP, MCHP, JCI, DASH, CRU.U, ZBRA, JOBS, EDIT, ESTC, MOTN, ABBV, PV, RBAC, RF, PEAK, KT, APTV, SYK, R, EQR, FHN, LAZR, KEY, AMGN, TUYA, SNCY, JBHT, OTIS, MLM, UA, CFG, UAA, PBCT, RJF, DNMR, FITB, LLY, RXDX, RXDX, WFG,
- Sold Out: CLGX, GRUB, BX, GOOGL, NVDA, RP, GWPH, IPHI, HPQ, CSCO, INFY, PLTR, VICI, EXPE, BKNG, DIS, TXN, CPNG, MSFT, TWNT.U, MNST, CFX, ARRY, INTC, ZEN, HSBC, STZ, DHR, VRT, CUB, FIVE, CTB, EGOV, SNOW, ASAN, NAACU, HMSY, DLTR, ERIC, PRSP, FUTU, EAT, FLIR, TCF, TECH, PRPC.U, PMGMU, WHD, AAPL, GH, MO, PLNT, GOOS, SHC, RKTA.U, RDY, SYY, ICLR, MRNA, GIGGU, HIIIU, OPCH, TPL, FPRX, JPM, TSN, FOCS, DKNG, TWNI.U, MIT.U, TMAC.U, ITQRU, CHK, CHAA.U, ASZ.U, TWLVU, FVIV.U, CRL, KRNLU, CENHU, ATMR.U, AGGRU, PDOT.U, DRI, NVAX, AVGO, FOREU, BOAS.U, DTOCU, ACN, CAE, SO, GLOG, QS, GSAQU, VOSOU, GMIIU, CSTA.U, NSTB.U, SSAAU, JWSM.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TCACU, SCLEU, GLBLU, AUS.U, LIII.U, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, ISOS.U, DSEY, MARA, COMM, WSC, GDS, JAMF, JAMF, FLS, HSKA, PRIM, CDLX, CTVA, CHWY, KRTX, API, FAII, CLRMU, GHACU, RCLFU, GSEVU, FSNB.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, HERAU, TFC, CBB, CNR, PFE, SYNH, NTNX, SPCE, ROT.U, ALHC, COUR, TU, MAXR, TROX, TBIO, WMG, FOUR, CTAQU, CAHCU, ZWRKU, GSQD.U, APGB.U, KAIIU, MACQU, ANAC.U, VELOU, LOKM.U, ESM.U, FZT.U, RIOT, MVIS, PNC, SONY, FRC, BLUE, EVBG, QFIN, LSPD, LPRO, FVT.U, CLOV, GPACU, GPACU, ACII.U, GIIXU, ACQRU, ADM, BAC, CSX, MDT, MAA, DAL, SIX, TLRY, TLRY, LITE, PDD, NFE, CRHC.U, JCICU, CFIVU, VTIQU, VTIQU, THMAU, KURIU, SCOBU, PFDRU, KIIIU, FLME.U, FACT.U, SNII.U, VPCBU, CVS, CPE, DE, HSY, MCK, GEVO, UTZ, LEVI, NKLA, CRC, FSR, ASPL, ALTUU, DM, CCV.U, SHACU, OEPWU, DNZ.U, ITHXU, EQHA.U, BLUA.U, NXU.U, SDACU, RMGCU, CPUH.U, COVAU, PICC.U, LGACU, ASPCU, FACA.U, CFVIU, OSCR, HUGS.U, DHBCU, OHPAU, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, ATVCU, WPCB.U, PLMIU, ATHN.U, VZIO, ZH, BMY, CBRE, DUK, DRE, EXC, GD, LHX, MET, PKG, MANU, FUBO, STAY, SAGE, OCGN, NEX, RVLV, ETWO, NUVB, GDRX, DEN, HYLN, RIDE, TMTS, RAACU, LHC.U, LHC.U, HCIIU, FSRXU, EJFAU, CLAA.U, FRONU, GTPAU, AES, ALKS, AVB, CLDX, BDN, CBT, TPR, OFC, CREE, CRIS, EPR, JW.A, KOPN, MIC, MHK, NWL, NUS, PSA, SMG, SBNY, TSM, TDS, THS, CTLP, WY, IDEX, GSAT, MDXG, MKC.V, BLNK, TNXP, VUZI, LYB, ANGI, HGEN, CDW, SFM, OUT, KEYS, KALV, APLE, GBT, ACRS, CDEV, PS, NIU, ETRN, LYFT, DOW, CCO, CCX, FREQ, UWMC, UWMC, RKT, VLDR, RADI, MPLN, TTCF, PAYA, EOSE, OAS, SKLZ, XL, ARKO, RSI, RLX, NRACU, TSIBU, SLAC.U, BFLY, SLAMU, COLIU, SBEAU, NDACU, RXRAU, WPCA.U, FRXB.U, CB, AIG, AME, APH, AON, ASB, AGO, BGFV, LCTX, BXC, SAM, ASXC, CVGI, COO, ESS, RE, FE, GS, ALT, HOV, KIM, KIRK, MUFG, NVR, OEG, ALTO, PG, RRD, AVNW, TTI, TWI, UNP, YELL, EMAN, EYPT, UAVS, SUNW, MARK, SATS, CIXX, AMTX, NOG, AMPE, ABUS, CRDF, GNUS, VTGN, CLSK, LPI, RCEL, GOGO, NWS, AGIO, ESRT, TRVN, SESN, TTOO, CFRX, PGRE, SENS, PRTY, BW, BNED, AQMS, NOVN, REKR, FUV, VCTR, COGT, SCPL, FSLY, FREE, DAO, TFFP, CURI, CURI, CHPM, CCAP, FBRX, GOCO, VERX, BSY, SFT, ROOT, CERE, GOEV, GNOG, LOTZ, GMTX, MILE, GTPBU, CIDM, AHT, CTIC, INFI, LGF.B, MDCA, SEEL, PEI, POWW, STON, MICT, TRCH, CTXR, ATOS, V9G, ONTX, BHR, CSLT, MTNB, OTIC, JAGX, SMMT, HZN, OTLK, NMTR, AQB, YCBD, SURF, STIM, TLMD, AIV,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,370,000 shares, 21.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 350,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 2,240,920 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88%
- (ALXN) - 524,772 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 873,999 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.89%
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.52%. The holding were 2,370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.14 and $346.58, with an estimated average price of $339.54. The stock is now traded at around $354.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 798,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,217,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 633,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 891,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 509.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,652,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 311.57%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,320,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $105.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 873,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,240,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Linde PLC by 1747.46%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 94,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 289.66%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 119,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (GRUB)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.
