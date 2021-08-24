Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP Buys Cricut Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc

For the details of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abdiel+capital+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP
- Appian Corp (APPN) - 5,281,078 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio.
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 11,869,869 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 4,984,222 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio.
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 2,265,131 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 232,464 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio.
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 3,606,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,687,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43.
