Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: MSP, CNSL, HOL, LYFT,

MSP, CNSL, HOL, LYFT, Added Positions: GSHD, ALLO, PLNT, OYST,

GSHD, ALLO, PLNT, OYST, Reduced Positions: CSGP,

CSGP, Sold Out: CPNG, SNOW, DASH, EXAS, UBER, TWST,

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Holicity Inc, Lyft Inc, sells Coupang Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wildcat+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 21,265,819 shares, 52.41% of the total portfolio. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 653,820 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 358,633 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.83% Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 1,716,370 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25% Facebook Inc (FB) - 103,553 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 693,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 817,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 443,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 358,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32.