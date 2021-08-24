Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys Datto Holding Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Sells Coupang Inc, Snowflake Inc, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: MSP, CNSL, HOL, LYFT,
- Added Positions: GSHD, ALLO, PLNT, OYST,
- Reduced Positions: CSGP,
- Sold Out: CPNG, SNOW, DASH, EXAS, UBER, TWST,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC
- Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 21,265,819 shares, 52.41% of the total portfolio.
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 653,820 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
- Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) - 358,633 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.83%
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 1,716,370 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.25%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 103,553 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $26.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 693,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 817,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Holicity Inc (HOL)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 443,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 358,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32.
