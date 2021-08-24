Logo
Cormorant Asset Management, LP Buys BioAtla Inc, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Sells Novavax Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cormorant Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BioAtla Inc, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Biomea Fusion Inc, Ambrx Biopharma Inc, sells Novavax Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Omeros Corp, Veru Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Cormorant Asset Management, LP owns 104 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cormorant Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cormorant+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cormorant Asset Management, LP
  1. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 3,037,042 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
  3. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 6,411,355 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 4,721,589 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 1,880,980 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.28%
New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,951,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $20.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 3,193,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 889,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Biomea Fusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 3,170,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ambrx Biopharma Inc (AMAM)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,486,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,030,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,338,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,140,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Minerva Neurosciences Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.23 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 245,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19.

Sold Out: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $28.9 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $32.61.

Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86.

Sold Out: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $10.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cormorant Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

