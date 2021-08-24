Logo
Dumac, Inc. Buys Roblox Corp, XPeng Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dumac, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp, XPeng Inc, Asana Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Unity Software Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Pampa Energia SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumac, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Dumac, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUMAC, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumac%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUMAC, INC.
  1. Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI) - 665,250 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 215,350 shares, 21.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 245,293 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 3,660,567 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 83,495 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.78%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.81%. The holding were 215,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 245,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $208.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 7,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 18,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Asana Inc by 310.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 83,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.

Sold Out: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Pampa Energia SA (PAM)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Pampa Energia SA. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUMAC, INC.. Also check out:

1. DUMAC, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DUMAC, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUMAC, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUMAC, INC. keeps buying
