Dumac, Inc. Buys Roblox Corp, XPeng Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, XPeng Inc, Asana Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Unity Software Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Pampa Energia SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumac, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Dumac, Inc. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI) - 665,250 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 215,350 shares, 21.81% of the total portfolio. New Position XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 245,293 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 3,660,567 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Asana Inc (ASAN) - 83,495 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.78%

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.81%. The holding were 215,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 245,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $208.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 7,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 18,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Asana Inc by 310.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 83,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Pampa Energia SA. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24.