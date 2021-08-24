Dumac, Inc. Buys Roblox Corp, XPeng Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, XPEV, UPST, BABA, PATH, CRWD, ZEN, DADA, SNDX, STNE, EDU,
- Added Positions: ASAN, FUTU, PAGS, BAP, SUMO,
- Reduced Positions: PGNY,
- Sold Out: U, BIGC, AFRM, BSM, PAM, OCUL, FLXN, ZLAB, EB, SCCO, ICD,
For the details of DUMAC, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumac%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DUMAC, INC.
- Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI) - 665,250 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio.
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 215,350 shares, 21.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 245,293 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 3,660,567 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio.
- Asana Inc (ASAN) - 83,495 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.78%
Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.81%. The holding were 215,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.27%. The holding were 245,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $208.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 26,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 7,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 18,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Dumac, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $266.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Asana Inc by 310.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 83,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Dumac, Inc. added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.Sold Out: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: Pampa Energia SA (PAM)
Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Pampa Energia SA. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.12.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Dumac, Inc. sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of DUMAC, INC.. Also check out:
1. DUMAC, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DUMAC, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUMAC, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUMAC, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment