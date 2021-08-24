Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, First Solar Inc, Edison International, Sells Forterra Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, First Solar Inc, Edison International, Sells Forterra Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Electron Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, First Solar Inc, Edison International, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Forterra Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, General Motors Co, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Electron Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Electron Capital Partners, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Electron Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/electron+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Electron Capital Partners, LLC
  1. The AES Corp (AES) - 8,721,986 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 388,800 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
  3. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 2,907,675 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 825,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,354,138 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.84%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,373,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 450,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 700,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,080,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,080,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 199,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,783,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,354,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,298,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 324,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Electron Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Electron Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Electron Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Electron Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Electron Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider