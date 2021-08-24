Electron Capital Partners, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, First Solar Inc, Edison International, Sells Forterra Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

New Purchases: F, FSLR, EIX, CHPT, CHPT, TT, ZTAQU, CSX, VST, DEN, AOS, STEM, CLF, JCI, DCRN, ENNV, SCLE, KCAC, KCAC, YMM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, First Solar Inc, Edison International, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Forterra Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, General Motors Co, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Electron Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Electron Capital Partners, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The AES Corp (AES) - 8,721,986 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 388,800 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 2,907,675 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 825,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 8,354,138 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.84%

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.079800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,373,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 450,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 700,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,080,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 199,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,783,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,354,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,298,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 324,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Electron Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.