Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Black Maple Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, Seaport Global Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Maple Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Black Maple Capital Management LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Maple Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+maple+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Black Maple Capital Management LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,000 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,900 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 126,600 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,600 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.59%
  5. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 42,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 153,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 217,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.811500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 462.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 9,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 186,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 123.53%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAMU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Black Maple Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Black Maple Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Black Maple Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Black Maple Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Black Maple Capital Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

