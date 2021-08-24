Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

New Purchases: XME, NUAN, BRIVU, XLB, MACQ, TLS, DISCA, RMBL, JD, IMBI, FANG, BRPM, EVOJ, CCS, HGV, MHO, CRHC, EQH, FLME, ALK, AGAC, SNCR, LOKB, ROCRU, TWND, EGLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, Seaport Global Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Maple Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Black Maple Capital Management LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,000 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,900 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 126,600 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,600 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.59% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 42,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 153,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 217,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.811500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 462.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 9,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 186,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 123.53%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24.