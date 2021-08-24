Foxhaven Asset Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, 1stdibs.com Inc, Clear Secure Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Vroom Inc, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: DIBS, YOU,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB,
- Reduced Positions: V, SMAR, WDAY, INTU, TEAM,
- Sold Out: NFLX, VRM, FISV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Foxhaven Asset Management, LP
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,465,601 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 8,157,292 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 858,827 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 85,238 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.47%
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,050,801 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,830,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3282.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 85,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.
