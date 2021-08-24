Foxhaven Asset Management, LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, 1stdibs.com Inc, Clear Secure Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Vroom Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: DIBS, YOU,

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, 1stdibs.com Inc, Clear Secure Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Vroom Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foxhaven Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Foxhaven Asset Management, LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,465,601 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 8,157,292 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 858,827 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 85,238 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.47% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,050,801 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,830,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3282.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 85,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41.

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.