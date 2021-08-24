Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, uniQure NV, Sells Harpoon Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: AMYT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Amryt Pharma PLC, uniQure NV, Galapagos NV, sells Harpoon Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 1,813,392 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 3,829,209 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 448,512 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 432,926 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% uniQure NV (QURE) - 1,157,513 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 1,140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc by 214.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 945,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in uniQure NV by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,157,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.