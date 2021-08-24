Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: XLI, GDX, SPHQ, NUMV, NUSC, LW, NULG, VB,
- Added Positions: DVY, VOE, SHV, IEFA, IDV, IEMG, XLF, IWS, XLV, IWD, IWN, XLP, IWF, VBR, IWR, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, IWP, WBA, CME, MSFT, ESGE,
- Sold Out: VWO,
For the details of Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 231,259 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 238,809 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 54,632 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 31,541 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 217,876 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 66,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 165,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.017100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.034600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $222.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.94%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 45,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 169.13%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 116.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.
