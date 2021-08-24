Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 231,259 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 238,809 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 54,632 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 31,541 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 217,876 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 66,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 165,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.017100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 30,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.034600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $222.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.94%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 45,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 169.13%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 116.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chicago Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chicago Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider