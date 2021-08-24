Logo
Formidable Asset Management, LLC Buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Formidable Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formidable Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Formidable Asset Management, LLC owns 315 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Formidable Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formidable+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Formidable Asset Management, LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 318,286 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  2. Chemed Corp (CHE) - 51,912 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  3. Formidable ETF (FORH) - 849,450 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT) - 489,996 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.65%
  5. Nano One Materials Corp (NNOMF) - 3,854,484 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%
New Purchase: Formidable ETF (FORH)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Formidable ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.536600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 849,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Flux Power Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,323,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.46, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.711500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 238,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 489,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 438.40%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 41,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 129.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.76, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $5.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,403,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.37%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 239,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 84.14%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 84,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $44.45, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Formidable Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

