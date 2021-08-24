Formidable Asset Management, LLC Buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: FORH, FLUX, PLD, AY, MNRL, APO, WMB, VACQ, CXM, CTT, ALTU, WPM, NTR, SVAC, ACEV, FUSE, IAC, OMAB, BXMT, RPRX, NCR, GOGL, SILV, ADME, AEE, REET, IRMD, IJH, PLTR, RYJ, SRAC, KR, LMT, ALUS, PINS, STIP, CRSP, RGLD, FBT, PRLB, SLV, KL, OTIS, ICSH, DIA, HRC, SQ, KSHB, SNAP, ASTS, GNPK, BTEGF, HRSHF, GNRS, KPLT, BRAXF, NVNXF, RKSCF, IONGF,

FORH, FLUX, PLD, AY, MNRL, APO, WMB, VACQ, CXM, CTT, ALTU, WPM, NTR, SVAC, ACEV, FUSE, IAC, OMAB, BXMT, RPRX, NCR, GOGL, SILV, ADME, AEE, REET, IRMD, IJH, PLTR, RYJ, SRAC, KR, LMT, ALUS, PINS, STIP, CRSP, RGLD, FBT, PRLB, SLV, KL, OTIS, ICSH, DIA, HRC, SQ, KSHB, SNAP, ASTS, GNPK, BTEGF, HRSHF, GNRS, KPLT, BRAXF, NVNXF, RKSCF, IONGF, Added Positions: JPST, EVT, RSP, ACTG, SPDW, SCHP, SPEM, SPY, NNOMF, LAC, GGN, MO, VOO, PETS, MUX, DEO, MAXR, CVX, AMT, GNW, EFA, LLY, DIS, IVW, VIAC, DGRO, AOR, IEFA, UNH, IWD, IJR, QLD, ARCT, VYM, TCEHY, BIDU, IWF, NEM, HDV, SSYS, DOCU, SPCE, ABBV, JNJ, AXTI, ATVI, AMD, GTBIF, BA, CSCO, AVGO, SENS, SA, GLD, FEZ, TRV, VFF, FEI, RBCAA, GD, BMY, AFG, OPK, OGI,

JPST, EVT, RSP, ACTG, SPDW, SCHP, SPEM, SPY, NNOMF, LAC, GGN, MO, VOO, PETS, MUX, DEO, MAXR, CVX, AMT, GNW, EFA, LLY, DIS, IVW, VIAC, DGRO, AOR, IEFA, UNH, IWD, IJR, QLD, ARCT, VYM, TCEHY, BIDU, IWF, NEM, HDV, SSYS, DOCU, SPCE, ABBV, JNJ, AXTI, ATVI, AMD, GTBIF, BA, CSCO, AVGO, SENS, SA, GLD, FEZ, TRV, VFF, FEI, RBCAA, GD, BMY, AFG, OPK, OGI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, BAC, QUAL, AVK, AMZN, NCMI, GOOG, EXG, HD, CHE, BRK.B, GLDM, PSP, RIDE, IVV, GOOGL, VSS, GIS, LVS, JPM, FARM, FB, KSU, NFLX, SHAK, GS, SMG, WFC, QQQX, CRON, BGCP, CVS, CTAS, FL, GILD, PFE, EDD, ETJ, SSTI, VNE, QQEW, AMGN, CINF, KO, HRL, NVDA, NOK, SF, VFC, DIAX, GRX, DDD, T, ABT, ATR, BLK, FIS, CHD, DD, ERIC, XOM, FDS, HON, IBM, ICE, ITRI, JKHY, KNX, LOW, MSM, MRK, MS, QCOM, SAFM, SWKS, TECH, TSCO, UNP, GWW, WMT, WSM, WLTW, ETG, ETO, ETY, STK, QLYS, COMM, BABA, PYPL, BCSF, DOW, EEM, NEAR, VTV, VWO, ARCC, BAX, DCI, DUK, ENB, FNMA, FITB, GPC, SJM, LH, MU, NWL, NVS, ROK, ROST, CRM, SCCO, TMO, VLO, RVT, JQC, BFK, V, APTV, SEDG, GRWG, CARR, EMB, QQQ,

AAPL, MSFT, BAC, QUAL, AVK, AMZN, NCMI, GOOG, EXG, HD, CHE, BRK.B, GLDM, PSP, RIDE, IVV, GOOGL, VSS, GIS, LVS, JPM, FARM, FB, KSU, NFLX, SHAK, GS, SMG, WFC, QQQX, CRON, BGCP, CVS, CTAS, FL, GILD, PFE, EDD, ETJ, SSTI, VNE, QQEW, AMGN, CINF, KO, HRL, NVDA, NOK, SF, VFC, DIAX, GRX, DDD, T, ABT, ATR, BLK, FIS, CHD, DD, ERIC, XOM, FDS, HON, IBM, ICE, ITRI, JKHY, KNX, LOW, MSM, MRK, MS, QCOM, SAFM, SWKS, TECH, TSCO, UNP, GWW, WMT, WSM, WLTW, ETG, ETO, ETY, STK, QLYS, COMM, BABA, PYPL, BCSF, DOW, EEM, NEAR, VTV, VWO, ARCC, BAX, DCI, DUK, ENB, FNMA, FITB, GPC, SJM, LH, MU, NWL, NVS, ROK, ROST, CRM, SCCO, TMO, VLO, RVT, JQC, BFK, V, APTV, SEDG, GRWG, CARR, EMB, QQQ, Sold Out: BTO, GE, GBTC, CUB, PNC, ORCL, NEE, RTX, FV, FTCS, XLF, JBLU, LYFT, CLDR, HRB, FVD, BEEM, IWS, CTVA, F, TIP, PRGO, WSSH, CBRL, NNDM, PBR, AMC, UUUU, AQB, NVX, YS6P, SPRWF, 01523,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formidable Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Formidable Asset Management, LLC owns 315 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Formidable Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formidable+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 318,286 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 51,912 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% Formidable ETF (FORH) - 849,450 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT) - 489,996 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.65% Nano One Materials Corp (NNOMF) - 3,854,484 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.84%

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Formidable ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.536600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 849,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Flux Power Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,323,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $131.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.46, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.711500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 238,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.27 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 489,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 438.40%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 41,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Research Corp by 129.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.76, with an estimated average price of $5.96. The stock is now traded at around $5.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,403,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.37%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 239,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 84.14%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 84,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $44.45, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.