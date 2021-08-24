Select Equity Group, L.P. Buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Ulta Beauty Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp

New Purchases: MIDD, LZ, DLX, WAB, RH, NDSN, SPOT, FA, MXL, CSGP, IRDM, ANSS, PYPL, CYRX, RCKY, DOCS, ATIP, XMTR, FRG, PRLB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, TransUnion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, sells IHS Markit, Ulta Beauty Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Service Corp International, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Select Equity Group, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Select Equity Group, L.P. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $29.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 50,221,329 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 8,835,765 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% CDW Corp (CDW) - 7,535,758 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 3,091,841 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 11,765,317 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,237,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,824,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,780,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 679,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $695.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 73,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.68 and $224.16, with an estimated average price of $211.8. The stock is now traded at around $231.927500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 163,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 265.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 17,759,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 315.59%. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,720,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $459.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,453,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.97, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,014,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in TransUnion by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,798,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,844,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.