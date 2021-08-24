Select Equity Group, L.P. Buys American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells IHS Markit, Ulta Beauty Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp

- New Purchases: MIDD, LZ, DLX, WAB, RH, NDSN, SPOT, FA, MXL, CSGP, IRDM, ANSS, PYPL, CYRX, RCKY, DOCS, ATIP, XMTR, FRG, PRLB,
- Added Positions: AEO, AVY, TDY, CDAY, TRU, MORN, MRVI, IBKR, SWKS, STE, TRMB, BRO, AVGO, CLVT, SSB, TDG, FB, ACCD, MLM, CPNG, QRVO, PINS, V, FORM, OSW, GOOG, NAPA, FTV, ENTG, PTC, IIVI, LIND, ADSK, TMO, WMS, RGEN, TTMI, BTRS, BIP, INTC, UTZ, SSTI, LULU, CREE, KAI, POOL, ARCE, SIBN, AMZN, HSKA, PHR, SPT, CWST, NCNO, CEVA, POSH, DAVA, RPAY, EVOP, GSHD, ALTR, SUM, TBK, NVMI, NRC, MODN, SPSC, PRFT, DMRC, ERII, HCCI, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, ULTA, CINF, SCI, MTN, SSNC, MS, MTB, CDW, BLDR, FRC, APH, LEVI, WAT, PAYX, TTC, ROL, PKI, LYV, FIS, SHAK, MDP, CGNX, TSCO, FAST, DCT, WSM, QCOM, LAMR, MKL, J, GRMN, AXP, GFF, ODFL, CNXC, SIG, BX, ACN, ILMN, IDXX, APO, DHR, SPGI, ST, MDY, LCY, SKIL, EL, MSFT, TENB, BIPC, KNSL, EQIX, HUGS.U, SEMR,
- Sold Out: TFC, MHK, TECH, MKC, MOS, EXPD, VRSN, WEX, GPK, FMX, CSTL, TJX, JAMF, JAMF, MCO, HSC, CHEF, JYNT, MIME, MEG, FAII,
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 50,221,329 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 8,835,765 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 7,535,758 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 3,091,841 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 11,765,317 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $180.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,237,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,824,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,780,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 679,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $695.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 73,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.68 and $224.16, with an estimated average price of $211.8. The stock is now traded at around $231.927500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 163,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 265.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 17,759,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 315.59%. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,720,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $459.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,453,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.97, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,014,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TransUnion (TRU)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in TransUnion by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,798,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,844,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4.Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.
