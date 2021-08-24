G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Genius Sports, Tremor International, Sells Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Brightcove Inc

New Purchases: CTLP, GENI, TRMR, AVNW, SKIN, MIRO, DOCN, CDLX, AXON, ATY, PAYO, EGLX, STEM, DZSI, PLBY, DOCS, MQ, CUTR, EAR, MGNI, S, S, ID, GDYN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cantaloupe Inc, Genius Sports, Tremor International, Aviat Networks Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Brightcove Inc, , Stamps.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 1,551,578 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 140,508 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 405,348 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% Heska Corp (HSKA) - 101,473 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 686,932 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.35%

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,356,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 431,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 440,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Miromatrix Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 609,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 141.03%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 293,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 67.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 598,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 350.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 157,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 304.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 182,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 686,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 201,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91.