G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Cantaloupe Inc, Genius Sports, Tremor International, Sells Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Brightcove Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company G2 Investment Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cantaloupe Inc, Genius Sports, Tremor International, Aviat Networks Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Brightcove Inc, , Stamps.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $592 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g2+investment+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC
  1. CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 1,551,578 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%
  2. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 140,508 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 405,348 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
  4. Heska Corp (HSKA) - 101,473 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44%
  5. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 686,932 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.35%
New Purchase: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,356,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 431,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $41.98, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 440,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Miromatrix Medical Inc (MIRO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Miromatrix Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 609,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Vocera Communications Inc by 141.03%. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 293,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 67.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 598,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc by 350.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 157,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 304.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 182,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.059900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 686,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 201,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. Also check out:

1. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that G2 Investment Partners Management LLC keeps buying
