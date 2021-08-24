Logo
Claar Advisors LLC Buys Warner Music Group Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells W R Grace, Lyft Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Claar Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Warner Music Group Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells W R Grace, Lyft Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, WideOpenWest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claar Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Claar Advisors LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claar Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claar+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Claar Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,217 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,430 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,456 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 83,320 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,044 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 165,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 61,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 395,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13.

Sold Out: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Claar Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Claar Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Claar Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Claar Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Claar Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
