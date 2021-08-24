Claar Advisors LLC Buys Warner Music Group Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells W R Grace, Lyft Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

- New Purchases: WMG, CSGP, PH, PSTH, TWTR, WFC,
- Added Positions: AAP, AVTR, BABA, NOMD, UBER, AMZN, MAR, SABR, CVNA,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, A, DUK, MSFT,
- Sold Out: GRA, LYFT, KMI, CHH, WOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Claar Advisors LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,217 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,430 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,456 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 83,320 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio.
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,044 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 165,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 61,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 395,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13.Sold Out: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64.
