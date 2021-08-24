Claar Advisors LLC Buys Warner Music Group Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells W R Grace, Lyft Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

New Purchases: WMG, CSGP, PH, PSTH, TWTR, WFC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warner Music Group Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells W R Grace, Lyft Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Choice Hotels International Inc, WideOpenWest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claar Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Claar Advisors LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,217 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,430 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,456 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 83,320 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,044 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 165,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 61,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 395,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $107.29 and $123.08, with an estimated average price of $116.13.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64.