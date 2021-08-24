Logo
Teachers On Call: Calling all career-changers who want more meaning in their work

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Schools across Minnesota are hiring as it’s time to go back-to-school

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic’s great workforce shift has millions of people re-evaluating their careers––seeking a higher quality of life, more flexibility, and greater purpose. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 7.5 million people left the U.S. workforce just before summer. Now, they’re being picky about where and when they return.

Teachers On Call invites these “career changers” to consider working inside of a school where they can make a profound impact on students for the rest of their lives.

This is an opportunity for the community to help students with learning recovery. Local schools in Minnesota and surrounding areas have many immediate openings to join an extraordinary team for the 2021-22 school year––some roles do require teaching experience. For others positions that don’t require a teaching credential, Teachers On Call will onboard and train newcomers to become successful in the classroom before you ever step foot into one. We also offer access to health insurance, 40l(k), weekly pay and more.

Inside the classroom:

  1. Substitute teacher. Wake up and teach! Whether you need steady work or a flexible schedule, you can help students become the best version of themselves.
  2. Paraeducator. Supporting students with special needs and learning disabilities takes educators with compassion and commitment.

Non-instructional roles:

  1. Food service. Nutrition is essential to student learning. Help feed the future as they learn.
  2. Custodial. Yet another reason to be proud of their schools, help by keeping them clean.
  3. Office/clerical. At the heart of every great school is an efficient front office.

“The need for a career change, the desire to find a greater purpose, and the demand for more flexibility are driving large numbers of workers to quit their jobs,” says Al Sowers, vice president and practice leader, Teachers On Call. “We call them purpose seekers and work-life designers, and we’re seeing a renewed interest from these individuals to work as substitute teachers, tutors, or paraeducators.”

How do I start a career in education?
Whether you are a recent college graduate just entering the workforce, have been a substitute teacher for many years, or are a retired professional who's never taught before, Teachers On Call has opportunities that could become your next career. To check out which positions are open now, visit TeachersOnCall.com.

About Teachers On Call
Teachers On Call®, a Kelly® company, has been making a difference in schools and early childhood education centers since 1999. Based in Bloomington, Minn., Teachers On Call provides substitute teachers and paraeducators to school districts and early childhood education centers, charter, and private schools across Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: News media interviews with a substitute teacher or paraeducator in your area are available upon request.

Media Contact:
Anna Schryver | 608.225.5476 |[email protected]

