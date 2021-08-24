Interactive Brokers Group Launches Prepaid Mastercard® in Canada

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Interactive Brokers Group Launches Prepaid Mastercard® in Canada

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Interactive+Brokers+Group (Nasdaq:IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announces the launch of the Interactive Brokers Canada (IB Canada) Prepaid Mastercard. The Mastercard expands the cash management benefits available to IB Canada clients, adding the ability to offset transactions against their IB account balances.

Currently, IB Canada clients can trade securities in over 135 global markets via powerful trading software at some of the lowest costs in the industry via Interactive Brokers’ Integrated Investment Account. IB Canada’s Prepaid Mastercard adds cash management benefits such as purchasing power and cash withdrawal to the full suite of benefits currently available to IB Canada clients.

“Interactive Brokers’ advantage has always been our low cost, advanced trading tools, and breadth of product worldwide for sophisticated individual traders and DIY investors,” said Jean-François Bernier, Managing Director at Interactive Brokers Canada. “The IB Canada Prepaid Mastercard gives our Canadian clients a simple and flexible option for managing their finances.”

Along with the Prepaid Mastercard, major benefits of the IB Canada integrated financial management account include:

  • Cover card transactions with funds from your brokerage account at ultra-low rates – currently CAD 1.63% or less
  • Receive market interest rates on idle account balances* and earn extra income by lending fully paid shares
  • Spend and borrow directly against your IBKR brokerage account, avoiding late fees or foreign transaction charges
  • Invest in stocks, options, futures, bonds, funds and forex on over 135 markets at low costs
  • Take advantages of any of these benefits from a single account, eliminating the inconvenience of transferring funds between accounts and avoiding late fees

* Interest is paid on balances exceeding CAD 10,000 and determined based on the current CAD benchmark rate.

IB Canada Integrated Financial Management account holders can access IB Canada brokerage account balances at a rate of CAD 1.63% or less -- which is lower than credit cards, personal loans or home equity lines of credit -- and avoid monthly minimum payments and late fees.

“Interactive Brokers not only lowers the cost of investing,” added Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “Integrated cash management makes finances easier to manage, and the Prepaid Mastercard makes cash more accessible. If you want to borrow money against the securities in your account, you can withdraw cash or use your Interactive Brokers Prepaid Mastercard for any expense – from a cup of coffee to a car.”

For additional peace of mind, the IB Canada Prepaid Mastercard offers clients the convenience of accessing account funds anywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world, all under the protection of IBKR Mobile’s security measures, including two-factor authentication, and with Mastercard zero liability protection.

The card program is administered by Interactive Brokers Canada Inc., the Program Manager of the Interactive Brokers Prepaid Mastercard. Interactive Brokers Prepaid Mastercard card is issued by Peoples Trust Company under license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Use of the card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.

The Interactive Brokers Prepaid Mastercard is currently available to Canadian residents and is subject to terms and conditions and an application review. More information on the IB Canada Prepaid Mastercard, as well as rates, fees and how to apply is available at www.ibkr.ca%2Fprepaidcard.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005590r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005590/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment