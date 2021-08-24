Logo
Sezzle and THG partner to offer an additional flexible financing option to millions of shoppers worldwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

-Digital brands group THG and leading Buy Now, Pay Later provider Sezzle partner to provide THG's ecosystem of leading brands with an additional flexible financing solution.

-Powered by its proprietary ecommerce platform, THG Ingenuity, THG specializes in every aspect of D2C retail. The partnership with Sezzle further expands payment options for THG's brands and customers.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Sezzle, a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry, today announces its partnership with digital-first consumer brands group THG plc ("THG"), which will provide THG brands with Sezzle's next-gen financing solution.

Sezzle_Logo.jpg

Sezzle welcomes THG to its community of over 40,000 innovative brands.

Powered by its proprietary ecommerce platform, THG Ingenuity, THG specializes in taking brands direct to consumers globally. Sezzle will be offered as a payment option across THG's portfolio of market-leading brands, including Skinstore, Dermstore, Lookfantastic and Myprotein.

THG selected Sezzle as a payment solution partner due, in part, to its purpose-driven approach to business, as well as its commitment to bridging the gap between credit-wary consumers and responsible, budget-friendly financing.

As a certified B Corp, Sezzle is committed to placing purpose alongside profitability. The Sezzle and THG tie-up is set to allow millions of consumers to pay with purpose and build their credit while doing so.

John Gallemore, CEO of THG Ingenuity, said: "THG Ingenuity is our proprietary, end-to-end technology and operating platform, which powers all THG brands. We are focused on innovation and supercharging growth, both globally and at speed. As part of this, we're committed to providing customers with the very best experience and a wealth of choice when it comes to payment methods. Partnering with Sezzle helps us to evolve this further and deliver even more success for our brands."

Sezzle welcomes THG to its community of over 40,000 innovative brands.

About Sezzle

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 40,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

For more news on Sezzle visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

About THG plc

THG (THG.com) is a vertically-integrated digital-first consumer brands group, retailing its own brands, in beauty and nutrition plus third-party brands, via its proprietary technology platform to an online and global customer base. THG is powered by THG Ingenuity, its proprietary end-to-end e-commerce technology, infrastructure and brand building platform.

THG Ingenuity: Provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licences, in addition to stand-alone digital services, including hosting, studio content and translation.

favicon.png?sn=CG84249&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-and-thg-partner-to-offer-an-additional-flexible-financing-option-to-millions-of-shoppers-worldwide-301361690.html

SOURCE Sezzle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG84249&Transmission_Id=202108241007PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG84249&DateId=20210824
