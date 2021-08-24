Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Employers List for the Second Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simmons Bank Named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Employers List for the Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ranked top banking and financial services employer in Arkansas

PR Newswire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 24, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today that it has been named to Forbes America's "Best-in-State" Employers list, marking the second consecutive year the bank has earned this distinction. Ranked among the Top 10 employers in Arkansas, Simmons Bank also earned the top ranking among banking and financial services employers. The Forbes "Best-in State" list is compiled through a partnership with market research firm Statista.

Simmons_Bank__Forbes_Best_In_State_Employers_web.jpg

"Being named to Forbes America's 'Best-in-State' Employers list for the second consecutive year provides further evidence of the culture we have built at Simmons Bank that emphasizes the importance of providing our associates a working environment which fosters collaboration, inclusion and support of our associates in performing at their personal best to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve," said Jena Compton, Simmons Bank chief people and corporate strategy officer.

Data compiled by Statista included a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors, direct recommendations from Simmons Bank employees and indirect recommendations from workers in the industry. Statista's survey considered every aspect of an employees' experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity. Among the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, only a select few are chosen for the award in each state.

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, including "Best-In-State Bank 2021", "World's Best Bank 2021" and "America's Best Banks 2021." The complete 2021 Forbes "Best-in-State" awards list can be viewed on forbes.com.

About Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Simmons_Bank.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA84775&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-bank-named-to-forbes-americas-best-in-state-employers-list-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301361686.html

SOURCE Simmons Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA84775&Transmission_Id=202108241029PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA84775&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment