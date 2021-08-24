Comcast Completes Sullivan County Rural Broadband Project, Announces Three Additional PA Network Expansions

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Comcast today announced it has completed its network expansion to bring gigabit broadband to its service area in Sullivan County and that it is already in planning or construction phases of additional investments in five Pennsylvania counties – together connecting nearly 3,400 rural homes and businesses.

The Sullivan County expansion, which includes the boroughs of Eagles Mere and Laporte, passes 1,315 homes and businesses and will be followed by additional extensions in the Sonestown and Muncy Valley areas to pass 170 more Sullivan County homes by Fall 2022.

"I applaud Comcast and their investment in Sullivan County," said State Senator Gene Yaw. "These past 18 months have been difficult for everyone, but especially for those living in rural areas that lack broadband service, and who were expected to learn and work from their homes. I appreciate Comcast's commitment to closing the digital divide in Sullivan County and addressing the needs of our unserved and underserved residents."

Comcast will expand its network to pass 185 homes and businesses in Colerain Township in Lancaster County by Fall 2022, and network expansions are already underway to pass 1,725 homes and businesses in parts of Northumberland County (Turbotville Borough and Delaware, Lewis and Turbot townships), Montour County (Anthony and Limestone townships) and Columbia County (Madison Township) by the end of 2021.

"This announcement changes the very landscape of opportunities for our friends and neighbors," said PA Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), who represents Colerain Township. "High speed broadband access opens up a new world of educational access to residents today, and for future generations who will call our community home."

These network expansions follow investments made by Comcast in the past 27 months that have already delivered broadband to 8,800 rural homes and businesses in Cambria, Clearfield, Fayette and Somerset counties in Pennsylvania; Preston and Ohio counties in West Virginia; and Garrett County in Maryland. The company is actively considering future extensions as well to bring Xfinity Internet, the award-winning Xfinity X1 video platform, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Voice and Xfinity Mobile to more customers.

"We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more customers across our region have the critical broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives," said Toni Murphy, senior vice president of Comcast's Keystone Region. "We are proud to connect these rural communities with fast, secure and dependable internet service that is built to meet their needs today and into the future."

Residential customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of internet products. These include Internet Essentials, which brings broadband into the home for low-income families for $9.95 per month; speeds up to 1.2 Gbps; advanced WiFi technology capable of delivering speeds faster than a Gig to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes; xFi, a digital dashboard to control their home WiFi network that includes Advanced Security protecting every device on the network from malware and security threats; and Flex, a free 4K platform for internet-only customers that seamlessly delivers their streaming content.

Comcast's Xfinity Gigabit Internet service is delivered using Comcast's existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers' homes. Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $15 billion to strengthening and expanding its national network – including building more than 39,000 new route miles of fiber.

Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-completes-sullivan-county-rural-broadband-project-announces-three-additional-pa-network-expansions-301361411.html

SOURCE Comcast