Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Stellantis NV, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Viasat Inc, AGCO Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

London, United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shaw Communications Inc, Stellantis NV, ViacomCBS Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, sells Viasat Inc, AGCO Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 77 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 3,564,693 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94% Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,512,000 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,669,474 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 2,034,448 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,296,995 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 1,512,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 1,296,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 188,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 37,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 242,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 123,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 51,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 3602.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2832.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.978700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 31,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.33 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $47.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $3.86 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.87.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Viasat Inc by 72.01%. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.45%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 272,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 39.91%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 101,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.81%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.465400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 24,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 67,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 87.43%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 93.99%. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.