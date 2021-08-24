Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Stellantis NV, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Viasat Inc, AGCO Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

- New Purchases: SJR, STLA, VIAC, BABA, TAL, QFIN, BILI, MELI, LTHM, FWONA, HHR, PYPL, STNE, SE, LMRK, NUAN, AMD, PPD, GOTU, GLOB, FOE, MRLN, DKNG, UAA, FTCH, YSG, ELY, SNPS, UFS, JD, MCFT, SPTN, ONEW, DOCU, NG, ICBK,
- Added Positions: DB, TMUS, BHC, GOOGL, MSFT, BMA, GOLF, CNHI, EURN, COST, CL, JNJ, AMZN, MU,
- Reduced Positions: VSAT, AGCO, JPM, SONY, BAC, DIS, MS, BRK.B, COP, AAPL, ATVI, TSM, ATH, CZR, CSX, ROKU,
- Sold Out: CP, KSU, GM, SCHW, RYAAY, ADAP, MX, WLTW, BMY, F, MBUU, BIDU, GMLP, TWOU, EXP, SPOT, RIG, NWL,
For the details of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/odey+asset+management+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 3,564,693 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,512,000 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,669,474 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 2,034,448 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,296,995 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 1,512,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 1,296,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 188,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 37,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 242,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 123,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 51,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 3602.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2832.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.978700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 31,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 37.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.33 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $47.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.724700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.Sold Out: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $3.86 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.87.Reduced: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Viasat Inc by 72.01%. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.45%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 272,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 39.91%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 101,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.81%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.465400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 24,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 67,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 87.43%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 93.99%. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. Also check out:
1. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Odey Asset Management Group Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment