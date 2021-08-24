BSW Wealth Partners Buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: NUSC, CRBN, ESML, TFLO, SCHA, UPS, LHCG, CTVA, MRNA, NVS, PEN, JKS, MELI, TGT, SYNH, SEDG, MET, CHGX, TFI, CRSP, NVTA, SCHP, YNDX, HCA, VGT, WAT, CIB, ETN, EPD, HXL, INFO, IPG, LRCX, COF, MU, ORA, TLK, RCI, SNY, SJR, AOS, LUMN, WIT, BTG, LYG,

Boulder, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Danaher Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSW Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q2, BSW Wealth Partners owns 239 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSW Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsw+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 163,111 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.79% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,771 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 303,523 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,060 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 49,413 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.071600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 117,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 26,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.518200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.278900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.558700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $270.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 137.98%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $325.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.