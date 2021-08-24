Logo
BSW Wealth Partners Buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boulder, CO, based Investment company BSW Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Danaher Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSW Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q2, BSW Wealth Partners owns 239 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSW Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsw+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BSW Wealth Partners
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 163,111 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.79%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,771 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 303,523 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,060 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 49,413 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.06%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.071600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 117,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 26,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.518200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.278900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.558700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $270.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 137.98%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $325.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of BSW Wealth Partners. Also check out:

1. BSW Wealth Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. BSW Wealth Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BSW Wealth Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BSW Wealth Partners keeps buying

