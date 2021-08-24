Stone Run Capital, Llc Buys Clarivate PLC, The Walt Disney Co, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, , Merck Inc

New Purchases: CLVT, DIS, CRL,

CLVT, DIS, CRL, Added Positions: TFX, ANET, FISV, STE, EVBG, TECH,

TFX, ANET, FISV, STE, EVBG, TECH, Reduced Positions: VRSK, LIN, BDX, IFF, ECL, PKI, GLW, ROP, APH, EMR, IT, INTC, MLM, PAYX, ROL, BIP, XRAY, BIPC, DUK,

VRSK, LIN, BDX, IFF, ECL, PKI, GLW, ROP, APH, EMR, IT, INTC, MLM, PAYX, ROL, BIP, XRAY, BIPC, DUK, Sold Out: VAR, MRK, GE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clarivate PLC, The Walt Disney Co, Arista Networks Inc, Everbridge Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, , Merck Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone Run Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stone Run Capital, Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 41,435 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 104,830 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 26,200 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 40,986 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 21,320 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 14,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $428.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stone Run Capital, Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $373.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stone Run Capital, Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stone Run Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Stone Run Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Stone Run Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.