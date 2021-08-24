Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NeoGenomics Inc, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: MLPB, PANW, ENPH, GTBIF, INDA, VLNCF,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NeoGenomics Inc, Splunk Inc, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Exelixis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,016 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,844 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,113 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 43,196 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 24,397 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $13.66 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 380,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $441.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 14,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $174.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $33, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 93,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in The Valens Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 236,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $168.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 250,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39. The stock is now traded at around $238.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in The Valens Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.57 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.14.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.83.