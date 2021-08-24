Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NeoGenomics Inc, Splunk Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc Buys UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NeoGenomics Inc, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Taylor Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NeoGenomics Inc, Splunk Inc, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Exelixis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Investment Counselors Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBW CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbw+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NBW CAPITAL LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,016 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,844 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,113 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 43,196 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  5. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 24,397 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2 (MLPB)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $13.66 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 380,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $441.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 14,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $174.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $33, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 93,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Valens Co Inc (VLNCF)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in The Valens Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 236,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $168.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in KeyCorp by 55.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 250,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39. The stock is now traded at around $238.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Sold Out: The Valens Co Inc (7LV)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in The Valens Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.57 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.14.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc (BOCH)

Taylor Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of NBW CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. NBW CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NBW CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NBW CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NBW CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider