Sprott Inc. Buys Equinox Gold Corp, Gatos Silver Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Sells B2Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equinox Gold Corp, Gatos Silver Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Thor Industries Inc, Uranium Royalty Corp, sells B2Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Biogen Inc, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sprott Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 942,400 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,816,511 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 3,139,090 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 5,121,953 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,496,031 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Gatos Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,221,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Uranium Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $2.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,143,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 125,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Gold Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $6.66, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 434,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 534.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 4,620,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 829,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $115.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $2.56 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,580,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,038,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.96.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $0.97 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.