Sprott Inc. Buys Equinox Gold Corp, Gatos Silver Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Sells B2Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sprott Inc. Buys Equinox Gold Corp, Gatos Silver Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Sells B2Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprott Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinox Gold Corp, Gatos Silver Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Thor Industries Inc, Uranium Royalty Corp, sells B2Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Biogen Inc, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sprott Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPROTT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprott+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPROTT INC.
  1. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 942,400 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,816,511 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  3. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 3,139,090 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  4. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 5,121,953 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,496,031 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
New Purchase: Gatos Silver Inc (GATO)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Gatos Silver Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $19.38, with an estimated average price of $14.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,221,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Uranium Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $2.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,143,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 125,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Gold Royalty Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $6.66, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 434,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Equinox Gold Corp by 534.34%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 4,620,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 829,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $115.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $2.56 and $3.73, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,580,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Silvercorp Metals Inc by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.91 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,038,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.98.

Sold Out: Americas Gold And Silver Corp (USAS)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.96.

Sold Out: (FUND)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

Sold Out: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $0.97 and $1.08, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Sold Out: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPROTT INC.. Also check out:

1. SPROTT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SPROTT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPROTT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPROTT INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider