MSD Partners, L.P. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Steris PLC, Sells Wells Fargo, Comerica Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: OWL, TMUS, GS, C, MTB, PNC, CFG, ZION, FCNCA, SIVB, KEY, COF, DNMR, HBAN, KLR, BAC, FITB, RF, WBS, IBOC, LNC, CIT, CADE,

OWL, TMUS, GS, C, MTB, PNC, CFG, ZION, FCNCA, SIVB, KEY, COF, DNMR, HBAN, KLR, BAC, FITB, RF, WBS, IBOC, LNC, CIT, CADE, Added Positions: STE, HUM, V, AMZN, FSLY,

STE, HUM, V, AMZN, FSLY, Reduced Positions: WFC, CMA, CCI, MTN, DHR, UNH, WAB, IFF, GD, CME, VNOM, FNCH, LMT, MMC, BDX, BRK.B, SYN, ICD,

WFC, CMA, CCI, MTN, DHR, UNH, WAB, IFF, GD, CME, VNOM, FNCH, LMT, MMC, BDX, BRK.B, SYN, ICD, Sold Out: WLL, HGV, BIDU, DISCA, KVSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Steris PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Comerica Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSD Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, MSD Partners, L.P. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MSD Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/msd+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,210,000 shares, 26.56% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,600,000 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Humana Inc (HUM) - 142,461 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15% Visa Inc (V) - 215,198 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.867500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 174,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $405.097600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.572700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 104,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Steris PLC by 123.62%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 201,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16.