MSD Partners, L.P. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Steris PLC, Sells Wells Fargo, Comerica Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

- New Purchases: OWL, TMUS, GS, C, MTB, PNC, CFG, ZION, FCNCA, SIVB, KEY, COF, DNMR, HBAN, KLR, BAC, FITB, RF, WBS, IBOC, LNC, CIT, CADE,
- Added Positions: STE, HUM, V, AMZN, FSLY,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, CMA, CCI, MTN, DHR, UNH, WAB, IFF, GD, CME, VNOM, FNCH, LMT, MMC, BDX, BRK.B, SYN, ICD,
- Sold Out: WLL, HGV, BIDU, DISCA, KVSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of MSD Partners, L.P.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,210,000 shares, 26.56% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,600,000 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio.
- BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio.
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 142,461 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
- Visa Inc (V) - 215,198 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%
MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.867500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 174,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $405.097600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.572700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 104,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Steris PLC (STE)
MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Steris PLC by 123.62%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 201,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of MSD Partners, L.P..
1. MSD Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MSD Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MSD Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MSD Partners, L.P. keeps buying
