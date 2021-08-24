MSD Partners, L.P. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Steris PLC, Sells Wells Fargo, Comerica Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MSD Partners, L.P. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Steris PLC, Sells Wells Fargo, Comerica Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MSD Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Steris PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Comerica Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSD Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, MSD Partners, L.P. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MSD Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/msd+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MSD Partners, L.P.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,210,000 shares, 26.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,600,000 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio.
  3. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. Humana Inc (HUM) - 142,461 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 215,198 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%
New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.867500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 174,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $405.097600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.572700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 104,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

MSD Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steris PLC (STE)

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Steris PLC by 123.62%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $215.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 201,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

MSD Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)

MSD Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of MSD Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. MSD Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MSD Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MSD Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MSD Partners, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider