V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells National Retail Properties Inc, Camden Property Trust, MGM Growth Properties LLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, The Howard Hughes Corp, Retail Value Inc, sells National Retail Properties Inc, Camden Property Trust, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Kilroy Realty Corp, Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/v3+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of V3 Capital Management, L.P.
  1. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,239,241 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 639,900 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.45%
  3. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 846,394 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.08%
  4. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,736,600 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.57%
  5. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 1,656,300 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.41%
New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.59%. The holding were 2,342,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 162,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 186.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 1,736,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 1,656,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Retail Value Inc (RVI)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 703,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Sold Out: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The RMR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

Sold Out: Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Saul Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $39.89 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $43.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of V3 Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V3 Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
