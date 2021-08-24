V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Sells National Retail Properties Inc, Camden Property Trust, MGM Growth Properties LLC

New Purchases: HTA, HHC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, The Howard Hughes Corp, Retail Value Inc, sells National Retail Properties Inc, Camden Property Trust, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Kilroy Realty Corp, Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,239,241 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 639,900 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.45% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 846,394 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.08% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,736,600 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.57% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 1,656,300 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.41%

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.59%. The holding were 2,342,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 162,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 186.57%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 1,736,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 1,656,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Retail Value Inc by 38.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 703,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The RMR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Saul Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $39.89 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $43.33.