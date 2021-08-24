Logo
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys DoorDash Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Carnival Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, Carnival Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jericho+capital+asset+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.
  1. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,477,213 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  2. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,566,739 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 4,708,000 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,408,329 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3422.30%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 542,649 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $187.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 1,566,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 4,708,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 522,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 2,091,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,811,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,699,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 3422.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 4,408,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 101.62%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $552.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 313,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $64.23 and $106.74, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,082,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 60.08%. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 818,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 192.16%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,020,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. Also check out:

1. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. keeps buying
