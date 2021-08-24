HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys First American Financial Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Valvoline Inc, Altice USA Inc, Synchrony Financial

- New Purchases: PENN, BYD, BLDE, FYBR, BALY, AXTA, RSI, SCPL, FRXB, MODV,
- Added Positions: FAF, LPLA, PLYA, CVA, LTRPA,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, RRD, AGS,
- Sold Out: VVV, ATUS, SYF, VIAC, GLPI, LVS, FRXB.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 6,250,000 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.33%
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 5,000,000 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio.
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,750,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,100,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 7,876,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 3,025,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $69.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 6,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 7,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.97.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC.
1. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HG Vora Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
