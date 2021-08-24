Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells Ribbon Communications Inc

New Purchases: FYBR, ALUS,

FYBR, ALUS, Sold Out: RBBN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, sells Ribbon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 151,818,680 shares, 65.33% of the total portfolio. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 62,035,000 shares, 18.62% of the total portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 20,656,774 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX) - 33,355,308 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS) - 46,894 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 20,656,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.67.