Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells Ribbon Communications Inc

For the details of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cerberus+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.
- Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 151,818,680 shares, 65.33% of the total portfolio.
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 62,035,000 shares, 18.62% of the total portfolio.
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 20,656,774 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX) - 33,355,308 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS) - 46,894 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 20,656,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)
Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ribbon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment