Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, PPL Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Teilinger Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, PPL Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp, NiSource Inc, sells Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teilinger Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Teilinger Capital Ltd. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Teilinger Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teilinger+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Teilinger Capital Ltd.
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 8,982 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio.
  2. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 1,025,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.43%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 290,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 31,584 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,280 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 432,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 158,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 328,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 402,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Fusion Fuel Green PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Teilinger Capital Ltd.. Also check out:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
