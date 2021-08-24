Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Cheniere Energy Inc, PPL Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Exelon Corp

New Purchases: LNG, PPL, D, OGE, NI, HTOO, SRE, PLUG, AMZN, NRG, PDD, DOCU,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cheniere Energy Inc, PPL Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp, NiSource Inc, sells Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teilinger Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Teilinger Capital Ltd. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 8,982 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 1,025,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.43% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 290,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 31,584 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,280 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.25%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 432,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 158,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 328,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 402,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Fusion Fuel Green PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.