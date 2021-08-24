Ibex Investors LLC Buys Ituran Location and Control, Playtika Holding Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Silicom, Radware, Tower Semiconductor

- New Purchases: ITRN, PLTK, AMZN, BABA, MACAU, CCI, AVB, CSCO, AAPL, TYL, PSTH, DPZ, W, JD, ZEN, URA, EQIX, GRUB, TAN, DNMR, GSEV, MCW, KURIU,
- Added Positions: MRVL, MA, EA, MSFT, ITI, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: TUFN, RDHL, GLMD, BKNG, MTCH, URG, GOOGL, TTWO, WDC, SLM, ASYS,
- Sold Out: SILC, RDWR, TSEM, CYBR, NVMI, SAVE, YNDX, GM, LFUS, MU, INTC, EAF, FUN, CVGI, DDS, EB, ABNB, EXPE, INTU, CDLX, TEL, NXPI, TWTR, FISV, BIDU, ALB, FOXA, CVNA, AMBA, MP, CCL, KLIC, ON, TPGY, DESP, MO,
For the details of Ibex Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ibex Investors LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,000 shares, 28.65% of the total portfolio.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 325,000 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio.
- InMode Ltd (INMD) - 300,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) - 830,251 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 146,500 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 830,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 308,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moringa Acquisition Corp (MACAU)
Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Moringa Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 257,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $193.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Silicom Ltd (SILC)
Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Silicom Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $43.26.Sold Out: Radware Ltd (RDWR)
Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $28.76.Sold Out: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.Sold Out: Nova Ltd (NVMI)
Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Nova Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.41 and $103.4, with an estimated average price of $96.34.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ibex Investors LLC. Also check out:
1. Ibex Investors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ibex Investors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ibex Investors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ibex Investors LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment