Ibex Investors LLC Buys Ituran Location and Control, Playtika Holding Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Silicom, Radware, Tower Semiconductor

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ituran Location and Control, Playtika Holding Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Moringa Acquisition Corp, sells Silicom, Radware, Tower Semiconductor, Tufin Software Technologies, CyberArk Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Investors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ibex Investors LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,000 shares, 28.65% of the total portfolio. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 325,000 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 300,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) - 830,251 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 146,500 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 830,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 308,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Moringa Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 257,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $193.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Silicom Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $43.26.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Radware Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $28.76.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Nova Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.41 and $103.4, with an estimated average price of $96.34.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19.