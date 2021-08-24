BTS Asset Management, Inc. Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min

New Purchases: VCIT, USHY, VRP, SCHP, PCEF, IHY, MUB, QAI, QYLD,

Lexington, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTS Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BTS Asset Management, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,210,225 shares, 37.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.5% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,274,687 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 3,090,281 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4646.03% VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 441,453 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 904,642 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5229.89%

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.468400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.327100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4646.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.21%. The holding were 3,090,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5229.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 904,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 456.47%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 284.31%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.299100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.