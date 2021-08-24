BTS Asset Management, Inc. Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min

- New Purchases: VCIT, USHY, VRP, SCHP, PCEF, IHY, MUB, QAI, QYLD,
- Added Positions: HYLB, SJNK, JNK, BND, EMB, MBB, IBND,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, CWB, HYD, SRLN, AGZ, BWX,
- Sold Out: USMV, VIG, EDV, TLH, PFF, LQD, TIP,
For the details of BTS Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bts+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BTS Asset Management, Inc.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,210,225 shares, 37.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.5%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,274,687 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 3,090,281 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4646.03%
- VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 441,453 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 904,642 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5229.89%
BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.468400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.327100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4646.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.21%. The holding were 3,090,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 5229.89%. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 904,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 456.47%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 284.31%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo (IBND)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bo by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.299100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
BTS Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of BTS Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. BTS Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BTS Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BTS Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BTS Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment