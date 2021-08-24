Logo
Casdin Capital, LLC Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Century Therapeutics Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, Sells Burning Rock Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Casdin Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Century Therapeutics Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, Amyris Inc, Generation Bio Co, sells Burning Rock Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, , Dyne Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Casdin Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Casdin Capital, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Casdin Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/casdin+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Casdin Capital, LLC
  1. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 12,203,669 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 7,440,107 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,400,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 2,360,186 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) - 3,038,167 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 3,038,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 3,206,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,692,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,611,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,741,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.877600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 885,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.14 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sold Out: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

Sold Out: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.53 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Sold Out: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Casdin Capital, LLC.

1. Casdin Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Casdin Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Casdin Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Casdin Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
