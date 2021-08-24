Casdin Capital, LLC Buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Century Therapeutics Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, Sells Burning Rock Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc

New Purchases: VERV, IPSC, OMIC, AMRS, GBIO, ME, NEO, GLUE, RXRX, DBTX, TKNO, NAUT, ZY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verve Therapeutics Inc, Century Therapeutics Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, Amyris Inc, Generation Bio Co, sells Burning Rock Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, , Dyne Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Casdin Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Casdin Capital, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 12,203,669 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 7,440,107 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,400,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 2,360,186 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) - 3,038,167 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 3,038,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 3,206,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,692,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,611,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,741,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.877600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 885,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $47.44, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.14 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.53 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13.