Mangrove Partners Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Coherent Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Sells , ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Coherent Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Valaris, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, sells , , , Discovery Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangrove Partners. As of 2021Q2, Mangrove Partners owns 321 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 2,362,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.20% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 842,164 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.33% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 992,230 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.54% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 74,493 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 637,651 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 74,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 637,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 419,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 78,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,661,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 226,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 138.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 2,362,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 842,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 992,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in News Corp by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 350,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.867800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.23 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.23.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.