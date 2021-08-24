Mangrove Partners Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Coherent Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: COHR, SJR, VAL, XLNX, CIG, FWONA, CUK, VIAC, GRFS, DWIN, HEI, CND, KWAC, TVAC, CCAC, XPOA, SVOK, DCRN, GIG, DKDCU, ARDX, ALTU, OTECU, MRLN, CHFW, TVTX, SOGO, BHSE, SWBK, CENH, ADEX, OTRA, GLBL, GLBL, MRAC, EAC, MBAC, KINZ, SCVX, MLAC, LMAO, THMA, BLUW, GPAC, HCCC, SLCR, QFTA, OSTR, ASAX, PGRW, BIOT, GCAC, NRAC, MDH, KRNL, RCLF, ISLE, ISLE, ITQ, CPTK, PMGM, EVOJ, BOAS, KAII, KIII, VENA, ANAC, SLAM, VELO, HIII, MACQ, EJFA, TWLV, FSNB, FLME, ANEB, ADRA, ADRA, BITE, BITE, AMHC, VTAQ, AGAC, AKIC, TBCP, CLRM, EQHA, COVA, DHCA, FINM, PCPC, LIII, STRE, MFNC, TCAC, WARR, LHC, ENVI, ENVI, MON, JCIC, RAMMU, ZWRK, ATSPT, FTEV, TUGCU, GLSPT, OSI.U, LCA, LCA, GIWWU, ACBA, GACQU, ADF, SMIHU, LAAAU, MAQC, DILAU, GFX, COOL, EPWR, AEAC, EUSG, NAAC, PV, BLUA, PUCK, JOFF, MACA, PSAG, TWNI, ASPC, NBST, SBEA, IBER, TSPQ, HYAC, HYAC, DHBC, ANZU, ARRW, ISOS, TWNT, RXRA, TRCA, ACAH, PTOC, GAPA, TETC, GAMC, KSI, BGSX, BYTS, GXII, TBSA, GLHA, CRZN, DISA, OPA, PPGH, NSTD, SHAC, OHPA, GHAC, ATAQ, AFAQ, RLMD, CLAS, NLITU, CSTA, CFVI, CTAQ, KSMT, LWAC, DLCA, SCAQ, ROSS, CFIV, INKA, IGNY, CHAA, RBAC, DUNE, EPHY, LVRA, IGAC, CAS, TACA, FOXW, KLAQ, PRSR, GSAQ, LJAQ, SSAA, VPCC, IPVF, VPCB, AMAO, PDOT, AGGR, SBII, DTOC, ESM, LCAA, ATHN, GNAC, GMBT, CFV, TMAC, MSAC, FORE, IPVI, FRSG, FRW, CLAA, LFTR, VCKA, NVSA, ROCR, IPVA, HZON, EUCR, SNRH, POW, FSSI, HHLA, KURI, SCLE, DSAC, BRPM, MACC, RKTA, MPAC, CRU, AGAC.U, NXU, PLMI, FZT, VLAT, AMPI,
- Added Positions: PSTH, MIC, MX, NWS, CAHC, SGAM, VOSO, RDS.B, ASLN, BLTS, SWET, ADER, KAIR, ENFA,
- Reduced Positions: DBDR, LGF.B, BLUE, PACX, DNZ, SEEL,
- Sold Out: ALXN, NMCI, IPHI, DISCK, VRTX, UA, AT, GLBLU, WORK, BSN, FGNA, VELOU, BOAS.U, HIIIU, ANAC.U, EJFAU, SLAMU, FSNB.U, THMAU, NRACU, TWLVU, FOREU, LEGO, TBCPU, DHCAU, MBAC.U, TCACU, WARR.U, AMPI.U, ATAQU, DHBCU, SBEAU, FACT.U, HERAU, ISOS.U, NSTD.U, HYACU, HYACU, ANZUU, FTEV.U, NSTC.U, TSPQ.U, RXRAU, LIII.U, OHPAU, ASZ.U, TWNI.U, ASPCU, MSACU, YSAC, TBSAU, ZWRKU, LCAHU, LCAHU, DTOCU, ESM.U, PDOT.U, CLAA.U, ROT, IPVIU, TWNT.U, FRSGU, IPVF.U, IPVA.U, LHAA, TMAC.U, FRXB.U, HUGS.U, MAAC, SNII.U, CHAA.U, SCLEU, HHLA.U, DDMX, DDMX, XOG, KAHC.U, NGC.U,
For the details of MANGROVE PARTNERS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangrove+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MANGROVE PARTNERS
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 2,362,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.20%
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 842,164 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.33%
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 992,230 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.54%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 74,493 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 637,651 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 74,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 637,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 419,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 78,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,661,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 226,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 138.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 2,362,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 842,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 992,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: News Corp (NWS)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in News Corp by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 350,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.867800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: (NMCI)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.23 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.23.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.
