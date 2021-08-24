Logo
Mangrove Partners Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Coherent Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Sells , ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mangrove Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Coherent Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Valaris, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, sells , , , Discovery Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangrove Partners. As of 2021Q2, Mangrove Partners owns 321 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANGROVE PARTNERS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangrove+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANGROVE PARTNERS
  1. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 2,362,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.20%
  2. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 842,164 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.33%
  3. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 992,230 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.54%
  4. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 74,493 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 637,651 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 74,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 637,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 419,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 78,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,661,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)

Mangrove Partners initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 226,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 138.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 2,362,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 842,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 992,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: News Corp (NWS)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in News Corp by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 350,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.867800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Mangrove Partners added to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 69.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: (NMCI)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.23 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.23.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Mangrove Partners sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANGROVE PARTNERS. Also check out:

1. MANGROVE PARTNERS's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANGROVE PARTNERS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANGROVE PARTNERS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANGROVE PARTNERS keeps buying
