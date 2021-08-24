Corvex Management LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: CRM, ZNGA, BOAC, SKYAU, TWND, EGGF.U, NEBC, TWCT, LGV,
- Added Positions: LSXMA, BLMN, AMZN, DIS, LSXMK, GOOGL, CAP, EXC, FB,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, ATVI, AJAX, CFAC, LGV.U,
- Sold Out: FISV, EXPE, GLD, FE, GPN, RADI, FWONK, BOAC.U, AACQ, FIII, HEC, NFLX, ACAC, FWONA, VGAC, ATAC, FIVE, VIAC, FCAC,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,000,000 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio.
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,968 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,745 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,890,561 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skydeck Acquisition Corp (SKYAU)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF.U)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 602,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,124,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 495.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,722,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 53,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 380,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 848,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.Sold Out: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96.
