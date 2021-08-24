Logo
Corvex Management LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Bloomin Brands Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Corvex Management LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corvex Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corvex+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corvex Management LP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,000,000 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,968 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.39%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,745 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  5. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,890,561 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skydeck Acquisition Corp (SKYAU)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EG Acquisition Corp (EGGF.U)

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 602,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,124,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 495.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,722,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 53,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 380,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 848,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corvex Management LP. Also check out:

1. Corvex Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corvex Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corvex Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corvex Management LP keeps buying
