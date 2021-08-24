Corvex Management LP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Bloomin Brands Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Expedia Group Inc

New Purchases: CRM, ZNGA, BOAC, SKYAU, TWND, EGGF.U, NEBC, TWCT, LGV,

CRM, ZNGA, BOAC, SKYAU, TWND, EGGF.U, NEBC, TWCT, LGV, Added Positions: LSXMA, BLMN, AMZN, DIS, LSXMK, GOOGL, CAP, EXC, FB,

LSXMA, BLMN, AMZN, DIS, LSXMK, GOOGL, CAP, EXC, FB, Reduced Positions: TMUS, ATVI, AJAX, CFAC, LGV.U,

TMUS, ATVI, AJAX, CFAC, LGV.U, Sold Out: FISV, EXPE, GLD, FE, GPN, RADI, FWONK, BOAC.U, AACQ, FIII, HEC, NFLX, ACAC, FWONA, VGAC, ATAC, FIVE, VIAC, FCAC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Bloomin Brands Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Fiserv Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Corvex Management LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corvex Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corvex+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,000,000 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,968 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,745 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,890,561 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $262.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 980,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in EG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 602,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,124,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 495.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 2,722,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3306.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 53,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 66.86%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 380,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Capitol Investment Corp V by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 848,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96.