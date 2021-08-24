Alphadyne Asset Management LP Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI China ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: MCHI, XLB, XLE,

MCHI, XLB, XLE, Added Positions: XLF,

XLF, Reduced Positions: XLK,

XLK, Sold Out: SOXX, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI China ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphadyne Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Alphadyne Asset Management LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alphadyne Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphadyne+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,545,733 shares, 72.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.10% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 244,900 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 181,378 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 183,402 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 35,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.69%

Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.2%. The holding were 244,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 181,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 183,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.37%. The holding were 3,545,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Alphadyne Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.