Alphadyne Asset Management LP Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI China ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

For the details of Alphadyne Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphadyne+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alphadyne Asset Management LP
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,545,733 shares, 72.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.10%
- iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 244,900 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 181,378 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 183,402 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 35,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.69%
Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.2%. The holding were 244,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 181,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 183,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.37%. The holding were 3,545,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Alphadyne Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alphadyne Asset Management LP. Also check out:
